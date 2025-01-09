$500,000 Powerball Double Play Winner Sold in Smyrna

January 7, 2025 – Last night’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners throughout the state, including a $500,000 Powerball Double Play winner in Smyrna and a $100,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner in Johnson City.

Here are the details:

The $500,000 winner matched five balls in the Powerball Double Play drawing, which is held after the Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Ed’s Bait and Tackle, 8200 Florence Road in Smyrna.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The $100,000 winner matched all numbers in the Tennessee-only game, Daily Tennessee Jackpot. That lucky ticket was sold at Roadrunner, 1512 West State of Franklin in Johnson City.

Congrats to all!

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $20.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email