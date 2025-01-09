Kickstart Your New Year’s Resolutions at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

As the excitement of a new year unfolds, it’s time to embrace your New Year’s resolutions with enthusiasm and purpose. Whether you’re striving for a healthier lifestyle, honing your culinary skills, or diving into new hobbies, Brentwood Place Shopping Center is your ultimate destination for starting 2025 on the right foot.

Cook Up Success with Le Creuset

Transform your kitchen ambitions into reality at Le Creuset. Renowned for its high-quality cookware, Le Creuset offers everything you need to whip up hearty soups, savory stews, and baked treats that rival your favorite restaurants. Their cast iron cookware, bakeware, and accessories, available in a rainbow of colors and styles, make meal preparation a joy. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting your culinary journey, Le Creuset’s products are as functional as they are beautiful.

Embrace the Outdoors with Columbia Sportswear

If your resolutions involve reconnecting with nature or upping your adventure game, Columbia Sportswear is the place to start. From weather-resistant jackets and hiking boots to performance wear designed for any climate, Columbia has you covered for all your outdoor pursuits. Step into the new year with confidence and gear that helps you conquer the trails, explore new landscapes, or simply enjoy brisk morning walks.

Strengthen Your Core at Pure Barre

Looking for a low-impact yet effective fitness routine? Pure Barre offers classes that combine ballet-inspired movements with strength training to tone your body and build flexibility. With expert instructors and a supportive environment, Pure Barre makes it easy to stick to your fitness goals. Whether you’re a beginner or a barre enthusiast, their classes help you develop strength and poise, leaving you feeling energized and accomplished.

Tee Off the Year with Golf Galaxy and GolfTEC

For golf enthusiasts or those looking to try a new sport, shop Golf Galaxy and GolfTec at Brentwood Place to elevate your game. At Golf Galaxy, explore a wide selection of top-tier clubs, apparel, and accessories. GOLFTEC offers state-of-the-art coaching and custom club fittings to refine your skills. Whether you’re hitting the greens for the first time or perfecting your swing, these stores are your go-to destinations for all things golf.

Make Brentwood Place Your Resolution Destination

This year, let Brentwood Place Shopping Center help you turn resolutions into realities. With a variety of stores and services tailored to your goals, our shopping center is here to inspire and support your journey. Visit us today and start 2025 with style, purpose, and everything you need to make this your best year yet!

LE CREUSET

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 266B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-372-0645

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 899D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-882-3040

PURE BARRE FITNESS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 137A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-904-4585

GOLF GALAXY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 406fE

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-3846

GOLFTEC LESSONS (INSIDE GOLF GALAXY)

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 406E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-526-6849

