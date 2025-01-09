Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Buy One, Get One Deals Monday through Thursday

January 8, 2025 – The holidays may be over, but BOGO Days are just beginning. Starting today, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering buy one get one deals on burgers and wings Monday through Thursday. Whether fans are looking for a hand-smashed burger or saucy wings, B-Dubs has offerings to satisfy any craving without breaking the bank.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, Buffalo Wild Wings burgers are now Buy One, Get One Free for a limited-time only – that’s two burgers for the price of one, twice a week! B-Dubs also offers Buy One, Get One 50% off traditional wings on Tuesdays and Buy One, Get One Free boneless wings on Thursdays. The deals are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery to give guests four-straight days of deals.

“With the launch of BOGO Days, we’re giving our fans the chance to enjoy more of their favorites at a great value,” said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. “Buy One, Get One deals provide our fans with more of what they crave, for less. So, whether you want a double-stacked, hand-smashed cheeseburger or wings tossed in any of our 26 sauces or dry rubs, we have a deal day for you.”

Fans can enjoy BOGO burgers for a limited time while dining in at one of our sports bars or by using promo code BOGOBURGER to redeem the offer on takeout and delivery orders from Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

For more details on the new and existing BOGO offers and to find a B-Dubs near you, visit Buffalo Wild Wings’ website.

Source: Inspire

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email