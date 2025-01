The City of Spring Hill Local Election will be on Thursday, April 10, 2025, with early voting beginning on March 21 and ending on April 5.

The purpose of this election is to elect a Mayor to serve a term of four years and one Alderman from each of the four wards to be elected at large.

Petitions for candidates are due in one week! Click here for the full schedule: https://ow.ly/1fnU50Uvgf5

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email