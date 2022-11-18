OBITUARY: Vivian Estelle King Denton

Vivian Estelle King Denton of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, she was 75 years old.

Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank.

Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.

Survived by: children, Karen (Terry) Cooper, Robin (Lee) Davies and Jack (Trish) Denton; brother, Joe (Brenda) King; grandchildren, Josh (Elizabeth) Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Ava Cooper, Hannah (Andrew) Rainey and Jacob Hampton; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Molly Cooper and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jack Denton, Josh Cooper, Kevin Davis, Kevin Humphrey, Matt Hargrove, Jacob Hampton, Lee Davies, Terry Cooper, Joey Davis and Todd King. Memorials may be made to Sparkman Cemetery.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

