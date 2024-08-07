OBITUARY: Timothy Garrott Wilson

Timothy Garrott Wilson, 44, passed away August 3, 2024 in Franklin, TN following a long battle with addiction. He was surrounded by his loving parents and sisters.

Despite his personal battles, Tim always exhibited a tremendous work ethic in his employment. Having a love for cars, Tim completed training at Denver Automotive and Diesel College after high school. He served his country in the Army as a truck technician in Germany. After his military service, Tim participated in Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Colorado, followed by employment for many years with Subaru in northern Virginia. Tim had a big, caring heart and was well-liked by all who knew him. His hobbies were cars, music and he was an avid sports fan.

Tim’s pride and joy were his two sons, Hayden, 17, and Evan, 14, of Beaver, PA. Other survivors are his parents, Dale and Sheryl Wilson, of Franklin, sisters Courtney (Jon) Moreland of Sarasota, FL and Elizabeth (Andy) Pandolfino of Franklin, TN. Nephews Garrott and Hudson Moreland, nieces Ella and Emily Pandolfino. Cousins Adam and Ethan Garrott, Kris Mann, uncles and aunts.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, at 10 am at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with a reception following from 11 am to 1 pm at the Westhaven Resident’s Club, Upper level, 400 Cheltenham Ave., Franklin TN, 37064.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson County Homeless Alliance at wilcohomeless.com.

