Photo of the Day: August 7, 2024

Photo of the day: Thousands of adoring fans celebrated proud Oklahoman and global superstar Toby Keith. The sold-out crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena joined Keith’s family, friends and an array of artists, celebrities, and songwriters for “Toby Keith: American Icon.”

Filled with epic performances, personal stories, and highlights from Keith’s outstanding life and career, the event was taped live for a two-hour TV special set to air on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Carrie Underwood kicked it off and turned it up with “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action.” Eric Church kept the crowd on its feet with “As Good As I Once Was,” and the night charged on with rocking Keith hits like “How Do You Like Me Now?!” performed by Brantley Gilbert and HARDY, “Who’s Your Daddy?” sung by Riley Green and Ella Langley, and Ashley McBryde on “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” Luke Bryan playfully donned a black cowboy hat for “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and Lainey Wilson rode her “Yellowstone” horse Cowboy to stage to join Jamey Johnson for “Beer For My Horses.” Darius Rucker offered a powerful “God Love Her,” Priscilla Block introduced Jordan Davis and Clay Walker’s performance of “I Love This Bar” with songwriter Scotty Emerick on guitar, and Tyler Hubbard led “Red Solo Cup” with friends, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Jordan Davis, songwriters Jim and Brett Beavers, and the Warren Brothers.

