OBITUARY: Kevin Zachary Ferguson

Kevin Zachary Ferguson, age 22, of Franklin, TN passed away on July 31, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Zachary was born in Nashville, TN to Andrea Landers and Christopher Ferguson on June 6, 2002.

He went to school in Spring Hill, TN and, later, Columbia, TN where he attended Summit High School and graduated from Spring Hill High School. After working for Jiffy Lube for only ten months, he was promoted and comfortable in his position as Assistant Manager. He always enjoyed helping others and we can proudly say that, as an organ donor, Zachary saved four lives and positively impacted more still with his gift of life.

Zachary is survived by his parents, Andrea (Chris) Landers and Christopher (Lindsey) Ferguson; siblings Alexander Campbell (formerly Aubrey), Anna Ferguson, Emery Ferguson, and William Ferguson; maternal grandparents Kevin and Peggy Kozicki; paternal grandparents Harold and Karen Ferguson; step-grandparents Carl and Sandy Meyer; aunt Deanna (Shaw) Vaughn; uncles Adam (Stephanie) Ferguson and Johnathan Ferguson; cousins Brynn and Gracelynn; as well as many other loving family members and special friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until service time. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone who works at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for keeping Zachary comfortable, while allowing us extra time with him.

