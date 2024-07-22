OBITUARY: Scott Duncan Jenkins

Scott Duncan Jenkins, age 62 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Preceded in death by son, Christopher Scott Jenkins; and parents, James V. and Elizabeth Jenkins.

Survived by wife, Melody Jenkins; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Brian Wilson) Jenkins and Madison (Riley) Jenkins; son, Bryson Tyler Jenkins; and brother, James “Jimbo” (Debbie) Jenkins.

Funeral services will be conducted by Matt Ballard and Ronnie Pittenger on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be present and retired members of the Metro Fire Department. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

