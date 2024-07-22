OBITUARY: Creely Myatt Wilson

Mrs. Creely Myatt Wilson passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2024.

Creely was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William (Bill) G. Wilson, Sr. and is survived by her children, William G Wilson, Jr (Kathy), Claire Apple, Melanie Hammer (Pat); nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Myatt (Wanda), and a loving and large extended family.

Creely was a graduate of Houston (MS) High School and Blue Mountain College. Her joy was being married to Bill for fifty-three years and raising their three children, and their families, to love and live for Jesus. She lived her love for Jesus through music, missions and serving her church(es) to build a life and legacy that impacted many people. She was especially devoted to Brentwood Baptist, the Women’s Missionary Union and the ministry of Begin Anew (CWJC).

In her later years, she especially enjoyed the fellowship of friends at Brentwood Baptist, the Morningside neighborhood, and then the care and love of the staff and residents at the Morning Pointe Senior Living Community in Brentwood.

A Memorial Service will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN, on Sunday afternoon, August 4th. Family visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Hope For The World Offering at Brentwood Baptist Church or the Creely Wilson Society fund at Begin Anew.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Creely, please visit the Tribute Wall.

