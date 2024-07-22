OBITUARY: Betty Lois Hinkle Salyer

Betty Lois Hinkle Salyer, age 100, passed away on July 17, 2024 in Brentwood, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul McKinley Salyer; parents, Lola Gladys Nawman Hinkle and Arthur Raymond Hinkle; stepmother and aunt, Catherine Clara Nawman Hinkle and brother, Charles Elwood Hinkle.

Betty was born July 4, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Olive Branch High School and Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield. She attended Peabody Graduate School of Public Health Nursing in Nashville. Betty retired after 31 years of service from Nashville Veterans Administration Hospital.

She was a member of Crievewood Baptist Church and Joy Sunday School Class, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty is survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Hinkle; nieces, Deborah (Harry) Rooks, Diane Gregory, Kimberly (Bruce) Williams, Susan Anderson, Tamare (Bill) Hughes, Barbara (Eiji) Yagi; nephew, Robert (Chris) Hinkle, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 am -12 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Crievewood Baptist Church, 480 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12 pm.

Burial will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Betty, please visit the Tribute Wall.

