OBITUARY: Dorothy Ann Baskin

Dorothy Ann Baskin, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at her residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was born on September 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas Henry Tucker and the late Sarah Fly Tucker.

She was a wonderful homemaker and was very devoted to caring for her family. She loved golf, and once made a hole in one! She was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves. She also had a love for the great smoky mountains and Callaway Gardens. She was a wonderful cook and was famous for her “Dot’s Chocolate Cake”, and filling tins of Christmas cookies for her family during the holidays. She was a long-time member of both the Concord Road Church of Christ in Brentwood and the North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Marion G. Baskin, who passed in 2004; sister: Sadie Baskin; brother: Buddy Tucker; and nephew: Randall Baskin, Jr.

She is survived by her son: Michael Baskin; grandchildren: Tyler and Tucker Baskin; great-grandchild: Waylon Baskin; brother-in-law: Randall Baskin, Sr.; nephew: Roger Baskin.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Thursday, at the funeral home. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

