OBITUARY: Sarah Anne Ledford Hardison

Sarah Anne Ledford Hardison, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away March 31, 2021.
Anne is preceded in death by her Husband, Coach Bob Hardison, Daughter, Kimberly Hardison Ezell, Parents, Lavoy and Eula May Collins Ledford. She is survived by her Daughter Kai Hardison, Son in Law, Guil Ezell, Grandsons, J.D. (Meg) Eddins, Isaac (Carolyn) Ezell, Joseph (Lacy) Ezell, Great Grandchildren, Gabie, Lexie, Lucie, & Journey Eddins, Sage, Glory, Oaks, Adaline, Ember, & Analise Ezell.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J. D. Eddins officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM Tuesday & One hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Bryant Cemetery at 12:30PM in Mooresville, TN.
Active Pallbearers are J. D. Eddins, Isaac Ezell, Joseph Ezell, Garth Pinkston & Guil Ezell. Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
