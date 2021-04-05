Vehicle Stolen From Spring Hill Driveway Sunday

April 4th – SHPD officers responded to a vehicle theft report in the 4000 block of Haversack Drive at about 10:15 AM. The driver of the vehicle went inside the home briefly while the vehicle’s engine was running.

The driver observed the suspect inside the vehicle, backing it down the driveway. The last sighting of the vehicle was northbound on Columbia Pike close to Interstate 840.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Buick Enclave with a Kentucky license plate.

The subject in the picture was seen several houses down from where the vehicle was stolen just a few minutes prior to the vehicle being taken. The subject matches the description that another witness gave of a subject that walking in front of the house seconds prior to the vehicle being taken. The subject is a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have information relating to the identification of the subject, please submit an anonymous tip here.