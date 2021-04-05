Vehicle Stolen From Spring Hill Driveway Sunday

By
Press Release
-
Vehicle Stolen From Spring Hill Driveway Sunday
The subject is a person of interest in the investigation

April 4th – SHPD officers responded to a vehicle theft report in the 4000 block of Haversack Drive at about 10:15 AM. The driver of the vehicle went inside the home briefly while the vehicle’s engine was running.

The driver observed the suspect inside the vehicle, backing it down the driveway. The last sighting of the vehicle was northbound on Columbia Pike close to Interstate 840.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Buick Enclave with a Kentucky license plate.

The subject in the picture was seen several houses down from where the vehicle was stolen just a few minutes prior to the vehicle being taken. The subject matches the description that another witness gave of a subject that walking in front of the house seconds prior to the vehicle being taken. The subject is a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have information relating to the identification of the subject, please submit an anonymous tip here.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here