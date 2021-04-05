OBITUARY: Jon Calvin

By
Williamson Source
-
Jon Calvin

Jon Calvin, age 64 of Spring Hill, TN passed into the heavenly arms of his Lord on April 3, 2021. He was born in Aston, PA to the late James Calvin and Margaret Sutherland Calvin.

Jon was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He married his high school sweetheart, Becky, in 1977 and they shared 43 wonderful years together. He was a sensitive soul who showed love for those around him through his piano music and kind gestures. He served God in worship as the pianist at Christ UMC for over 20 years, and enjoyed playing keyboard for Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute band. He had a keen sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He shared a special relationship with his daughters and two grandchildren, Samantha and Grady, who were the light of his life.

Jon leaves behind his loving wife Becky Calvin; daughters, Marisa (Ken) Jackson and Kristin (Adam) Dodd; grandchildren, Grady and Samantha Dodd; siblings, Gary (Joan) Calvin, Sandy (Joe) Maloni and Brett (Jackie) Calvin. Preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Calvin.

Funeral services, with limited seating, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church. Please contact the church if you want to reserve seating. A Live Streaming link for the service will be added soon. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

