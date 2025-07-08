OBITUARY: Sheila Lynette McGue

Sheila Lynette McGue, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went home to be with Jesus after a life filled with love, joy, and devotion.

Born in Oakland, California, to the late James and Anna Belle Burdine, Sheila’s impact on those around her was profound. She met the love of her life, John McGue, in high school, marrying him on June 14, 1975. Their marriage lasted 50 years, filled with love, partnership, and unwavering support for one another. After raising their family in San Ramon, California they recently relocated to Franklin, Tennessee.

Sheila was deeply rooted in her love for Jesus. He was woven into every area of her life. She raised her children in a devoted church community, and firmly believed in the power of prayer. There was no depth to Sheila’s love. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and she fostered a home brimming with joy and lively antics. Whether you were family, a lifelong friend, or someone she just met, she made you feel seen, loved, and welcomed.

She was a perfectionist and took great pride in everything that she did. Her love of cooking for her family and others was unmatched, ensuring the perfect ingredients, the perfect dishes to serve them, and always wanting to give you more. She had a joyful spirit and zest for life. She most enjoyed traveling with her family. While cross-country road trips to Arkansas with four kids would overwhelm most, Sheila found joy in the chaos.

She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and joy. Sheila will be profoundly missed, but her spirit lives on in the countless memories she created, the love she shared, and the family she was so proud of.

Sheila is survived by her husband, John McGue; their children, Heather (Gerardo) Alvarado, Blake McGue, Clinton (Alexandria) McGue, and Holli McGue, and her eight grandchildren: Presley, Waylon, Dylan, June, Charley, Colter, Hudson, and Palmer. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Belle Burdine; sister, Shirley Hughes; nephew, Brent Layton; and grandson, Callan.

A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will also be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Brave Church in Dublin, California. Time TBD.