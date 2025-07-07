OBITUARY: William Roger Fry

Graveside services for Mr. William Roger Fry, age 77, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Lavinia Cemetery in Lavinia, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, time and place to be determined.

Mr. Fry passed away peacefully at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee, on July 1, 2025.

Born in Lavinia, he was the son of the late Charles Hughes Fry and Eva Uldean (Duncan) Fry. A proud graduate of Trezevant High School, Class of 1966, William went on to own and operate Progressive Machine Tool in Jackson, Tennessee, for 32 years.

William was a man of many passions and talents. He enjoyed riding Harleys, all types of flying (airplanes, helicopters, drones), and was always happiest when outdoors-whether hunting deer or ducks, or casting a line while fishing. A lifelong tinkerer and builder, he always had a project in the works. He also found joy in playing the guitar and spending time at the beach, a place he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Charlotte Mynar Cole.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Rose Ann (Davidson) Fry; three daughters, Angela Denise Richard, Cindy A. Tidwell (Craig), and Julie Audra Fredrick; one brother, Allen Blaine Fry; and seven beloved grandchildren: Sara, Jack, Chase, Olivia, Sam, Della, and Ethan; Jeff Richard, Nick Fredrick. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

William will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, generous heart, strong work ethic, and his deep love for his family and the life he built with them.

Source: Replogle – Lawrence

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email