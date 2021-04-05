Fatal Franklin Crash on Easter Claims Second Life

Franklin Police are investigating after a 2-vehicle Easter afternoon crash at Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. sent eight people to three different hospitals. A beloved Franklin couple, Ed and Charlotte House, died yesterday. The victims in the second vehicle, two adults and four children, were seriously hurt.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. House was traveling west on Murfreesboro Rd. when, for reasons unknown, he crashed into the rear end of the other vehicle while it was stopped for a red light, waiting to turn left onto Royal Oaks Blvd.

Mr. and Mrs. House were the parents of retired Franklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Eddie House, a 34-year member of the FFD. Chief House now serves as Deputy Chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department. Mr. House, 81, was a 20-year volunteer member of the Franklin Fire Department. Mrs. House, 77, served for 14 years in the City’s Finance Department, retiring in 2010.

Our entire city team is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. and Mrs. House, and our prayers are with their family and the other victims who were involved in this terrible crash.