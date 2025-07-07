OBITUARY: Dorothy Anne Pruitt

Dorothy Anne Dalton Pruitt, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a resident of Columbia, died Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Tom Toner officiating. Burial will follow in Historic Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday, July 8, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in memory of Grayson Pruitt to Magnolia Foundation 900 S. Willow Ave P.O. # 2252, Cookeville, TN 38502 or Banebow P.O. Box 682911 Franklin, TN 37068. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born April 15, 1941 in Spring Hill, TN, to the late David Wilson Dalton and the late Mattie Lou Harris Dalton. She graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1959. Anne married the love of her life, Rueben, on June 13, 1959 and spent 65 wonderful years together until his death on April 19, 2025.

For several years she worked as an office administrator for Dr. Andrew Woodard and was a member of Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her children, David Pruitt, Darrell (Shirley) Pruitt, and Douglas (Tammi) Pruitt; grandchildren, Shelby (Jon) Ferguson, Shauna (Steven) Garrett, Paten (Ashton) Pruitt, Lucas (McKinsey) Pruitt, Jesse (Ryleigh) Pruitt; great grandchildren, Nora Janelle Pruitt, Anderson “Andy” Garrett, Lucy Estelle Pruitt; sisters, Mary Alice Pierce and Margaret Louise (James) Sparks; brother in law, Jesse Eugene Pruitt.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne is preceded in death by her great grandson, Grayson Allen Pruitt.

Pallbearers will be David Pruitt, Darrell Pruitt, Douglas Pruitt, Jon Ferguson, Steven Garrett, Paten Pruitt, Lucas Pruitt, and Jesse Pruitt.