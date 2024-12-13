OBITUARY: Sam Wallace “Sammy” Harper

Sam Wallace “Sammy” Harper, Jr. age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away December 3, 2024. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Sam Harper, Sr. and Mary Lucille Watkins Harper.

He enjoyed motorcycles and farming. He loved to cook, and he loved his many friends and family.

Sammy is survived by his God Son, James Schmidt; sisters, Janice (Ronnie) Hardison, Frances (Glen) Thompson and Brenda (Tom) Falcone and many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Monday, December 9th at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

