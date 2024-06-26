OBITUARY: Ronald Wayne Hope

Ronald Wayne Hope, 80, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024 peacefully in his home.

Ronald was born in Compton, CA to Harold and Margaret Hope on June 16, 1944.

He was a graduate of Whittier High School. He married Dianne J Demmon on July 17, 1971 in Carmel, CA. He worked in the Automotive/Auction Industry for over 50 years creating CARS his company of over 20 years. He was a veteran of the United Stated Navy. He was passionately involved in motorsports racing on the dry lakes of El Mirage and Bonneville since the early 60’s. He also rebuilt the Rat Trap and campaigned and drove all over the world since the late 90’s. His biggest pride and accomplishment will always be his family.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Aldrich.

Ronald is survived by his wife Dianne, Children Wendy and Todd Landsiedel, Brian and Rebecca Hope, Virginia and Keith Veal, Rebecca and Brian Anderson, Deborah and Richard Wright and Jeneal Whitmore., Brother Steven Hope and Sister Sherry King. 18 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 Friday July 5,2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Ln, Franklin Tn 37069.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Ln, Franklin TN 37069. Ronald will be cremated.

Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital.

