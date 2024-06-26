OBITUARY: Eddie Morton Chunn

Eddie Morton Chunn, age 74, passed away at his residence in Eagleville, TN., on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Willis Robert Chunn and the late Ora Mai Smithson Chunn.

He spent his career as a truck driver and a mechanic, serving many years with the Mid South Bus Center. He was an “old school” mechanic and loved working on hot rods. He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret “Jane” Chunn, who passed on January 10, 2020. He was also preceded in death by numerous siblings.

He is survived by his 3 children: Brad (Christi) Chunn, Wendy Renee Chunn (Michael Hackwith), and Heather Nicole Chunn; brother: Jessie Ronald (Ann) Chunn; grandchildren: Miranda Chevy Chunn, Jacob Chunn, Natalie Clarice (David) Hinson, Ben (Katlyn) Laskey, and Weston (Aria) Laskey; great-grandchildren: Ellis Hinson, Paisley Laskey, Brooks Laskey, Grayson Laskey, and Kolson Laskey; several nieces and nephews; special friend: Lee Lytton.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tommy Hudgins and Michael Hackwith officiating. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 2-6:00 PM and on Monday after 12 Noon all at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Caleb Heithcock, Dalton Heithcock, Dave Pomeroy, Charlie Richardson, Wilson Martin, and Doug Coleburn.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

