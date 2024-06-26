Gorgeous Nolensville Home with Exceptional Outdoor Living Space in a Private Community

Escape the city and embrace a quiet, luxurious life in Nolensville, Tennessee. Located within thirty minutes of downtown Nashville and Franklin, Nolensville is the ideal spot for your family to call home. You’re close to all the conveniences of the city but can relax and rest with more space.

With gorgeous pastoral views, ample outdoor living space, and a private, gated community of only eight residences, the newly available 108 Hadley Court Reserve at Hadley Reserve in Nolensville, TN, offers elevated living in the comfort of a rural location. This stunning home has every amenity you can imagine and custom, upscale features throughout the design. Warren Bradley Partners invites you to explore this new exclusive listing:

Beautiful Light-Filled Home

There is beauty in every corner of this home! 108 Hadley Reserve Court is situated on a sizeable lot with sunlight streaming throughout. It features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and 4,542 square feet of living space.

An open-concept design on the main floor connects the rooms, making it easy to spend time together as a family. The gorgeous, upscale kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large center island. It opens to the dining room, which has a wet bar with a Sonic ice maker and beverage fridge. In the vaulted Great Room, wooden beams and a fireplace create a warm, cozy atmosphere.

Indulgent Primary Suite

The sizeable primary suite and a guest suite are located on the main floor. In the primary suite, special details abound, like the vaulted ceiling with gorgeous molding and a chandelier. An en suite, spa-like luxury bathroom invites you to relax in peace. On the second floor of the home, there are two additional bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

Exceptional Outdoor Living

108 Hadley Reserve Court is located on a spacious .75-acre lot. In 2020, a custom pool and spa were added to the property for unbelievable outdoor living. The heated pool includes a waterfall feature, a spa, and multiple lounging zones. Additionally, a covered, vaulted back porch features a wood-burning fireplace and mounted television for year-round entertainment.

Make The Home Your Own ~ Multiple Flex Spaces and Amenities

At 108 Hadley Reserve Court, you’ll find everything you need for exceptional family living. Other incredible features at 108 Hadley Reserve Court include:

Upstairs bonus room with a TV, billiards area, and built-in storage

Gorgeous main floor study area that opens to the main spaces

Oversized laundry room with drop zone

Additional upstairs flex room for a second office or exercise room

Abundant storage, including two walk-in storage rooms

A three-car garage with an oversized, extended bay that can accommodate a larger truck

Take the full video tour of the home and contact Marty Warren or Wendy Warren Bradley to schedule a private showing. Visit the property site for more information.

Find Your Perfect Home with Warren Bradley Partners

Warren Bradley Partners is a family team of real estate experts in the Greater Nashville area with extensive knowledge of luxury properties and the best neighborhoods.

If you’re looking for the perfect fit to call home, Warren Bradley Partners has a passion for people and an unparalleled attention to detail. This team delivers the highest level of service every step of the way, like family.

Learn more about 108 Hadley Reserve Court, or contact Warren Bradley Partners today to schedule a tour. To find the home and neighborhood that will suit you best, call 615-300-8663 to get started with Warren Bradley Partners today.

