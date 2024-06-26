Post Malone Announces Fall Tour Stop in Nashville

Post Malone announced his F-1 Trillion Tour, a 21-show outing with stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances around the U.S.

The tour will stop at Nissan Stadium on October 19th.

Last week, Post released “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, while also announcing that his debut country album F-1 Trillion will be out on August 16th. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, July 1 at 10am local time on livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Post Malone tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 am local time until Sunday, June 30 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

