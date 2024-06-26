Raising Cane’s Opens Flagship Restaurant on Broadway

Country music and Cane’s Chicken Finger meals – that’s one craveable combination! Raising Cane’s is bringing its ONE LOVE® to the heart of Music City, opening doors to a one-of-a-kind Flagship Restaurant on iconic Broadway on Wednesday, June 26.

Located on the corner of Broadway and Third Ave. N. at 212 Broadway in the historic Baxter Building, the custom-themed Flagship Restaurant pays homage to country music legends with signature city-inspired flair from local artists and designers such as Hatch Show Print Shop, Ranger Stitch, James Willis, and more. Originally built in 1891 – nearly 60 years before Nashville gained its country music notoriety – the four-story Baxter Building housed some of the city’s most bustling businesses. Now, it’s home to one of Raising Cane’s most anticipated Restaurants, which will serve Customers on the first and second floor.

In celebration of the city’s rich history, the Restaurant boasts a feature wall with a colorful horse-riding cowboy made with an impressive 1.2 million rhinestones; a Johnny and June Cash tribute booth for the perfect Nashville photo-moment; a Loretta Lynn signed sequin top and one of her prized guitars; and exclusive Nashville Cane’s merch. When walking through the doors, Customers will be greeted by a 5-foot-6 tall statue of Cane III – Raising Cane’s yellow Labrador mascot and namesake – wearing her best flashy red Nudie style suit. Customers will also notice a hanging art installation from internationally-renowned perceptual artist Michael Murphy, who used 75 individual steel pieces of various designs to create a three-dimensional number “one” and “heart,” in honor of Cane’s ONE LOVE®. Over 250 disco balls hang throughout the Restaurant as a nod to Raising Cane’s first Restaurant, where owner and founder Todd Graves hung a disco ball to cover a skylight, becoming a design element in every Restaurant since.

Situated smack dab in the middle of the shops, restaurants, and venues that define Nashville as Music City, the Raising Cane’s Flagship is a must-see (and eat) for locals and tourists alike. The Restaurant joins the company of other iconic hotspot eateries and venues like the legendary Tootsies Orchid Lounge, the classic Robert’s Western World, and even the newer celebrity-owned spots like Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Serving Box Combos and beats you can stomp your boots to, Cane’s will keep the party going both day and night, helping fuel hungry music fans and the city’s growing number of 17 million annual visitors.

The Nashville Flagship is the latest of its kind to come from Cane’s and opens exactly a year from when the brand first entered New York and opened its Global Flagship in Times Square, which has since become one of the busiest QSRs in the world. The brand’s other flagships include South Beach, Chicago, and Las Vegas, with plans to open more across the country’s most populous and famous destinations.

The Nashville Flagship Restaurant is open from 10 to 2 a.m. Sunday through Saturday for lunch, dinner, and to satisfy those late-night Chicken Finger cravings. In addition to dine-in and carry-out options, Customers will have a whole new way to get “sauced” on Broadway when they order Chicken Fingers and Cane’s Sauce, served alongside buttery Cane’s toast, crispy crinkle-cut fries, crunch coleslaw, and choice of freshly squeezed lemonade or other beverage online or via the Cane’s mobile app for order ahead and quick and easy pick-up.

