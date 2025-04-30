$200,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Springfield

4-29-2025 – Congrats to a lucky Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Springfield, who won $200,000 from the drawing held April 28 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball and using the Power Play multiplier option.

The lucky ticket was sold at H.G. Hills Food Store, 5519 Memorial Blvd. in Springfield.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

