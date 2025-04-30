Franklin Police Honor WWII Veterans With Special Airport Escort

On Wednesday morning, officers from the Franklin Police Department’s Traffic Unit provided a special escort for a group of World War II veterans and JROTC students from Rossview High School in Clarksville. The group was leaving from their hotel in Cool Springs to Nashville International Airport, where they departed for New Orleans to visit the National WWII Museum.

The unforgettable trip was organized and fully funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines, which donated a chartered aircraft. The Franklin-based Gary Sinise Foundations was established to honor and support America’s veterans and their families.

The Franklin Police Department was honored to play a small part in this meaningful journey, ensuring a smooth and respectful send-off for these American heroes and the young cadets who look up to them. Prior to the escort, Officers Domenico Buffa, Joe LeCates and Sullivan Tuck had the privilege of sharing breakfast with the veterans and students, taking time to connect personally with those embarking on the trip.

“We are proud to support any effort that honors the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This escort was more than just a traffic detail—it was to show our appreciation for those who have served, and a way to encourage the next generation of leaders.”

Police officers in Franklin regularly participate in community and veteran-focused events, reinforcing the department’s ongoing commitment to causes that uplift and honor our nation’s heroes. The department currently employs 38 military veterans.

