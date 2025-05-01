Trader Joe’s Recalls Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon

Certain Trader Joe’s packages of Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon (SKU 77316) may contain an undeclared allergen (milk) because 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions.

Affected Codes:

Use By April 28, 2025

Use By April 29, 2025

Sold Only in: AL, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and WI

If you have Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon with the codes and purchased in the states listed above, you may discard or return it to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or send an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

