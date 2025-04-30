Youth Leadership Franklin Awards 2025 Alumni Scholarship to Independence High School Senior

Youth Leadership Franklin (YLF) is proud to announce that Valentina Jarpa-Sarmiento, a graduating senior at Independence High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 YLF Alumni Scholarship. Valentina will be honored at the Youth Leadership Franklin Graduation Ceremony on April 27, 2025, at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.

The YLF Alumni Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award designed to support a graduating high school senior who completed the Youth Leadership Franklin program as a sophomore or junior. The scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates strong leadership qualities, a commitment to service, and the ability to apply what they’ve learned through YLF to their academic and personal journey.

This fall, Valentina will attend Belmont University, where she plans to major in Politics and Public Law. Her long-term goal is to pursue law school and build a career in the legal field.

“Valentina exemplifies the mission of Youth Leadership Franklin,” said YLF Board Chair Ali Adair. “Her dedication to learning, her passion for service, and her aspirations to pursue law and advocate for others reflect the values we hope to instill in every student who goes through our program.”

Youth Leadership Franklin congratulates Valentina and looks forward to seeing the incredible impact she will make in the years ahead.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email