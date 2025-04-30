Historic Hayes House at Harlinsdale Farm to Open for Tours

After nearly a year of careful restoration, the historic Hayes House at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is opening its doors to the public, offering a glimpse into the legacy of one of Franklin’s most iconic farms.

Starting Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Hayes House will be open for free public tours every

Tuesday and Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. and by appointment, with a grand opening event

during those same hours on Tuesday, May 6. The public is warmly invited to explore the home and celebrate its revival as a center for local history of the farm and the legendary Tennessee Walking Horse, Midnight Sun.

Friends of Franklin Parks, along with a group of dedicated community partners and donors, led the charge to bring the old farmhouse back to life. “The house was renovated and interpreted to reflect the heyday of the farm in the 1930s and 40s, which will include the history of the farm and Midnight Sun,” says Torrey Barnhill, Executive Director of Friends of Franklin Parks. The house tells the story of Harlinsdale’s rich past, from its roots in the early 20th century to its prominence as the birthplace of the Tennessee Walking Horse legend, Midnight Sun. Lovingly restored with era-appropriate details, the Hayes House now features original wood floors, carefully sourced wallpaper, and a one-of-a-kind 1950s kitchen floor, recreated from vintage linoleum uncovered during renovation.

“For over 100 years the Hayes House has been a special part of Franklin’s agricultural history, and now it has been preserved so that our community can come and learn about this historic horse farm at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm,” says Dr. Monty McInturff, founding Board Member at Friends of Franklin Parks and Harlinsdale Committee Chair.

In addition to its role as an education museum, the Hayes House and adjacent event lawn will also serve as a venue for community events, arts festivals, and local fundraisers. Inside, the home will host rotating art exhibits featuring local artists and offer programming that dives into the people and horses that helped shape Harlinsdale’s legacy.

Friends of Franklin Parks invites everyone to be a part of the story, starting with a walk through history.

For more information, visit: friendsoffranklinparks.org.

