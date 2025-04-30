Summer BBQ Menu Is Back at Shake Shack

BBQ season is finally here, and to celebrate, Shake Shack is bringing its take on some classic flavors to the menu! Would you rather chill by the pool than melt at the grill?

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger

100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and our classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Crispy white-meat chicken topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and our classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles

100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Carolina BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Fried Pickles

Crispy white-meat chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Spicy Fries

Crispy crinkle cut fries spiced with our own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika served with a side of our Shack Ranch.

Spicy Cheese Fries

Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our cheese sauce and spiced with our own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika served with a side of our Shack Ranch.

Our Summer BBQ Menu launches nationwide on May 2, but Shack fans can snag exclusive early access using the Shack App starting April 29.

Source: Shake Shack

https://shakeshack.com/blog/local-news/summer-bbq-menu-is-back#/

