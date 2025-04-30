Dozens of WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

More than 30 students are being celebrated for their latest academic achievement: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam.

From Brentwood High, Chaplin Clauer, Grady Deaton, Ryan Gardocki, Ahbi Patel, Walker Schul and Zixiang Shen earned a 36 composite on the March exam. Ashley Shepherd earned a true perfect ACT score, meaning she earned a 36 in all subject areas. Brentwood High’s Claire Zhang also earned a perfect ACT composite score on the February exam.

“We want to congratulate each of these outstanding students for achieving a perfect score on the ACT,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence. They have set a high standard for their peers and have made all of us incredibly proud. This achievement reflects the support of their families, the dedication of their teachers and the strength of our school community.”

From Centennial High, Sofia Bailey, Gavin Fu, Turner Hanna and Arden Smith also earned a perfect composite score on the March exam. Elise Marlo and Adriana Yocum earned a true perfect score.

“We are extremely proud of Sofia Bailey, Gavin Fu, Turner Hanna, Elise Marlo, Arden Smith and Adriana Yocum for achieving the remarkable feat of obtaining a perfect score on the ACT,” said CHS Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson. “This is a testament to their hard work and perseverance. Today, we celebrate their accomplishment and look forward to seeing the incredible achievements they will undoubtedly attain in the future.”

From Franklin High, Justin Clayton and Michael Zink earned a perfect composite score on the March ACT.

“Justin and Michael are exceptional students with very bright futures,” said FHS Assistant Principal Jason Eubanks. “Their recent perfect composite scores on the ACT will only be one of many accomplishments in their personal journeys. The Franklin High School community is very proud of this accomplishment and cannot wait to see what opportunities lie ahead for these two gentlemen.”

From Independence High, Reagan Graham, Devon Perry and Owen Sower all scored a 36 composite on the March exam.

“Reagan, Devon and Owen are all-around outstanding students and people,” said IHS Assistant Principal Dr. Andrea Holder. “They exemplify the hard work and dedication that we value here at Indy. Their success is also a testament to the amazing teachers who pour into our students. We are so proud of them.”

From Nolensville High, Charles Jarrell and Caroline Renegar earned a perfect composite score in March.

“NHS is beyond proud of Charles and Caroline on their perfect ACT scores,” said NHS Principal Dr. Jeni Calvert. “This is truly an incredible accomplishment and telling of their commitment to academia and outstanding work ethic. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them.”

From Page High, Lucy McGregor also earned a perfect 36 composite in March. Everett Baurle earned a true perfect ACT score.

“Lucy is one of the most talented students I have ever taught in class,” said PHS teacher Clayton Baker. “Her attention to detail is impeccable, and her understanding of math is deep. Everett is one of the hardest-working students at Page High. When you pair his work ethic with his natural talent, you get the best. We are so proud of these accomplishments.”

From Ravenwood High, Abigail Higgins, Varun Kilaru, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Cole Montgomery, Victor Superi, Luca Tarantino and Krishna Volety earned a 36 composite score on the March exam. Desmond Mathew Thomas and Aarush Tiyyagura both earned a true perfect ACT score. Ravenwood High’s Abigail Kauppila, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Sophia Pannu earned a perfect composite score on the February exam.

“We are thrilled to learn the exciting news that this group of amazing Ravenwood students has scored a perfect 36 on the ACT,” said RHS Principal Dr. Pam Vaden. “While it might seem like a daunting challenge, these hardworking individuals have put in countless hours of effort to make this dream come true. Their incredible achievements reflect their dedication and determination.”

From Summit High, Cash Coons earned a 36 composite score on the March exam, and Nathan Hoggard earned a true perfect ACT score.

“Nathan and Cash are such hard-working students,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “They both take their academics seriously and have worked hard to earn this 36 score. We are so proud of their hard work and excited to see what doors this opens for them and their future.”

Source: WCS

