OBITUARY: Ronald C. ‘Ronnie’ Reed

Ronald C. “Ronnie” Reed, age 73, of Brentwood, TN, peacefully went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2024, surrounded by the love of his wife and family.

Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-three years, Donitta Reed, and their children: Marty Reed and his wife Meredith, along with their children Gavin, Drew, and Benjamin; Chris Reed and his wife Kay, with their daughter Willow Grace; and Johnathan Reed and his wife Kara, with their children Allie, Tucker, and Parker.

He is also survived by his niece, Kim Vanatta and her husband, Chris, and their son, Levi. Additionally, Ronnie leaves behind his brother, Jim Reed and his wife Barbara; sister, Joyce Heitschmidt; brother-in-law, Dale Music and his wife Pam; sister-in-law, Meritta Cobb; sister-in-law, Sue Music; sister-in-law, Marilyn Reed and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will deeply miss his presence.

Born and raised in Crossville, TN, Ronnie was drafted into the US Army at age 17 in 1969, serving six months before returning to Nashville, TN, where he started his new life with his bride Donitta. They found community becoming members at Crieve Hall Church of Christ where they remain members today. For over fifty years, Ronnie was a prominent figure in the automotive industry in the greater Nashville area, known for his leadership and ingenuity.

A loving husband, father, and friend to many, Ronnie’s memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wavell Stewart and Pat Waggoner on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220.

Visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2024, will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Musick Family Cemetery, Blaylock Road, Crossville, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Bridges for Parkinson’s or the charity of your choice. https://www.bridgesforparkinsons.com

Or he would be honored if you made a donation to the organization that has done so much for his grandson Drew Reed, Amputee Bladerunners. https://amputeebladerunners.com/supporters/how-to-help-amputee/donate-to-support/

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email