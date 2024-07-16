OBITUARY: Michael Davis Wauford

Michael Davis Wauford, age 36 of Franklin, TN passed away July 12, 2024.

Michael is a 2006 graduate of Franklin High School. He attended Columbia State Community College and Tennessee Tech University. He was the President of Wauford Air Conditioning where he worked alongside his grandfather, uncle and father for thirty years.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, James Henry Wauford, Jr.; grandfather, James Henry Wauford, Sr.; grandmothers, Gladys Marie Wauford and Nancy Crosslin Davis; uncle, Richard Lee Wauford.

He is survived by his mother, Diane Davis Wauford of Franklin, TN; brother, Mark Alan Wauford of Franklin, TN; grandfather, Henry Gregory Davis of Franklin, TN; beloved dog, Gurz and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Will Davis, Davis Smith, Seth Vaughn, Gerrit Hale, Russell Brisby and Greg Davis.

Memorials may be made to the Franklin High School Band.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

