OBITUARY: Stokley Watkins

Stokley Watkins, age 89 of College Grove, TN passed away July 11, 2024.

He was born in Giles County, TN to the late Isaiah & Izora Watkins.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. Stokley retired from Robert Orr Sysco and later worked at HG Hills and Sam’s. His passion was coaching his children’s recreational league baseball teams as they were growing up. Stokley loved watching Vanderbilt “Vandy Boys” Baseball and the Atlanta Braves.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Watkins, Cecil Watkins and Larry Wayne Watkins; sisters, Annie Lou Clark and Gladys Watkins.

Stokley is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Watkins of College Grove, TN; sons, Randy (Pam) Watkins of Thompsons Station, TN and Clayton (Jody) Watkins of College Grove, TN; daughter, Julie (Ed) Sweeney of Franklin, TN; sister, Maggie LaChance of Arizona; grandchildren, Hanna (Aaron) Todd, Leslie (Tyler) Johnson, Danielle Watkins, Elijah Watkins, Madison (Ryan) Young, Bryson (Maddie) Sweeney and Ryan Sweeney; great-granddaughter, Avery Todd and many other loving family members and friends.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation or the American Heart Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

