Nordstrom Rack to Hold Hiring Event in Brentwood

Nordstrom Rack announced earlier this year that a second location would open at Cool Springs Market, 2000 Mallory Lane, next to Joann’s in the former Buy Buy Baby location.

A hiring event will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brentwood location, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Applicants are asked to check in near the front doors to be escorted to the interview area.

This is an opportunity for local job seekers to join a fashion-forward company. Nordstrom Rack offers competitive pay, employee discounts, and a positive, inclusive work environment.

The store is expected to open sometime this fall.

