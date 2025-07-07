Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 12, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from July 7-12, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
BISCOFF® CHEESECAKE (NEW)
A luscious cheesecake bursting with warm spices and crunchy Biscoff® cookie pieces, baked on a buttery Biscoff® cookie crust, then topped with a sprinkle of crushed Biscoff® cookies, a glossy pool of melted Biscoff® cookie butter, and fresh whipped cream.
ALOHA PIE (NEW)
A fresh vanilla bean mousse flavored with a hint of coconut layered over a cookies & cream crust, finished with rich chocolate fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, and swirls of fresh whipped cream.
RASPBERRY CUPCAKE COOKIE (NEW)
A vanilla cupcake cookie topped with a decadent swirl of raspberry cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.
BROOKIE COOKIE
A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.
MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE
A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
SUGAR SHARK COOKIE
A soft vanilla sugar cookie topped with a creamy swirl of blue vanilla frosting and gummy sharks.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
