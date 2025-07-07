Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 12, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from July 7-12, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BISCOFF® CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A luscious cheesecake bursting with warm spices and crunchy Biscoff® cookie pieces, baked on a buttery Biscoff® cookie crust, then topped with a sprinkle of crushed Biscoff® cookies, a glossy pool of melted Biscoff® cookie butter, and fresh whipped cream.

ALOHA PIE (NEW)

A fresh vanilla bean mousse flavored with a hint of coconut layered over a cookies & cream crust, finished with rich chocolate fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, and swirls of fresh whipped cream.

RASPBERRY CUPCAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A vanilla cupcake cookie topped with a decadent swirl of raspberry cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

BROOKIE COOKIE

A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE

A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

SUGAR SHARK COOKIE

A soft vanilla sugar cookie topped with a creamy swirl of blue vanilla frosting and gummy sharks.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

