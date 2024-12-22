OBITUARY: Richard Edward Lee

Richard “Rick” Edward Lee, age 68, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 4, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rick was the son of the late Robert E. Lee and the late Martha Ann Hull Lee. On November 28, 1992, he married Diane Craig, who preceded him in death on January 14, 2021. Rick spent many years as a dedicated department manager at Walmart before retiring.

A man of faith and compassion, Rick was a devoted Christian who actively participated in missionary work and was a proud member of GraceLand Church in Franklin. He found joy in being a ham radio operator and was a member of Promise Keepers, where he built lasting friendships. Above all, Rick cherished his family, especially his grandson, who brought immense joy to his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Tim) Holder of Ethridge, TN, son, Andrew Craig of Los Angeles, CA, brother, Thomas Lee of Texas, sisters, Judith (Steven) Young of Indiana, Barbara Cook of Indiana, grandson, Isaiah Holder, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee and sisters, Patricia Arnlund and Margaret Lee.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Craig, Tim Holder, Isaiah Holder, Travis Henry, Duston Tate, and Eric Glass.