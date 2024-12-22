OBITUARY: Theresa Gail Fox

Theresa Gail Fox, 75, of Franklin, passed away on December 18, 2024 in Nashville.

Gail was born in Nashville to Robert Earl Todd and Maxine Lovey (Hickman) Todd. She went to school in Nashville and Chicago for a short time. She and Frank Eugene Fox married in Nashville and were married for 49 years. She graduated from Hume Fogg. She worked at Avco many years ago. She was a Homemaker for a majority of years. She was a talented artist by nature and avid animal lover.

She is preceded in death by Frank Fox, Glenn Fox, Maxine Todd, Robert Todd, Vicky King, Dwayne King, Johnny Kee and Nina Todd and her constant companion, her beloved dog Goldie.

She is survived by Wendy & John Fowler, Todd & Scheri Fox, Alex Fox, Tyler Earles, Robyn Earles, Olive Earles, Dylan Earles, Wanda Kee, Robert Todd & John Kee.

Funeral services will be held at Williamson Memorial Garden on Sunday 12/22/24 at 11:00 a.m. with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Garden. Visitation is set for 10:00 a.m. with private immediate family viewing prior.

The family of Theresa (Gail) Fox wish to extend our sincere appreciation to friends and neighbors that were kind and helpful to her. You helped her to be able to continue her wish of staying in the comfort of her own home in her final days. We want to thank our local EMS staff that came to her assistance and that of my brother when they were in distress. We thank the nurses, physicians and staff for their kindness and caring at St. Thomas and Alive Hospice. We also wish to thank the Anonymous Donor that provided a gift of services. All of your acts of kindness make this a little easier for the family and we appreciate each and every one.