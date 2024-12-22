OBITUARY: David Shannon Moran

David Shannon Moran, born on February 6, 1945, passed away on December 18, 2024, at the age of 79. He was born to the late T.J. and Martha Moran in Nashville, TN, and raised in Franklin. David’s life was marked by his love of learning, community, and family. An avid reader, his curiosity and thirst for knowledge inspired others.

David graduated from Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in 1962 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Vanderbilt University in 1966. He began his professional journey as a chemical engineer and later in his career retired as a real-estate appraiser. His academic and professional achievements were a testament to his dedication and passion for excellence.

David’s passion for service was reflected in his lifelong involvement with the Boy Scouts, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to mentor others throughout his life. His involvement in Boy Scouting was a defining aspect of his life. He was also a proud lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge, embracing the values of friendship and community service.

Family and friends were central to David’s life. He is survived by his siblings, Jeff Moran (Bev), Virginia McCormack (Kenny), Alene Blythe, and Joe Moran (Beth); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a multitude of friends who cherished his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor.

Visitation will begin at 12 pm, followed by funeral services at 2 pm on Sunday, December 22, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with William W. Sasser, Jr., of Grace Church at Franklin, officiating. The burial will take place at 9 am Monday, December 23, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Moran IV, Luke Moran, Robert Blythe, Joel Moran, Garrett Orr, Kevin Flickner, and Andy Zuniga. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenny McCormack, Ronald Crutcher, Franklin Masonic Lodge Members, and Franklin Chop House employees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association. David’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.