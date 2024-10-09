OBITUARY: Phyllis Diane Hinds

Phyllis “Diane” Hinds, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away September 17, 2024.

She was born in McMinnville, TN to the late Buck and Pauline Edge.

She was a registered nurse for many years, and she retired as the Transplant Coordinator at St. Thomas in Nashville.

Diane had a compassion for serving others and her personality brought warmth and joy to everyone she encountered.

While our hearts mourn the loss of her, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering.

Diane is survived by her son, Jeff Hinds; daughter, Cindy Hinds Johnson; son in-law, Stoney Johnson; grandchildren, Kendall (James) Newsom and Jessica (Ross) Pemerton; great-grandchildren, Stone & Slade Newsom; brother, Paul Edge; sister, Linda (Merle) Grizzell; father of her children, Ron (Sara) Hinds and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Nashville.