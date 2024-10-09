OBITUARY: Teresa Darlene Gowan

Teresa Darlene Gowan, age 61, of Tullahoma passed away Saturday, September 28, 2024. She was born July 17, 1963, in Dickson, Tennessee to Dorothy Kelley and the late Charles Edwards.

Darlene was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed journaling and coloring. Darlene had tremendous love for her family and her smile would light up any room.

In addition to her father, Darlene is preceded in death by her brother, Mike Grimes, and spouse, Malcom Currier.

Darlene is survived by her mother and father, Dorothy and Larry Howell; daughters, Kellie Jackson (Cody) and Brittney Gowan; son, Michael Perry; brother, Tommy Grimes (Carol); sister, Frances Scott; grandchildren, Andrew and Briannah Farrah, Nathan and Savannah Donat, and Kendell Perry; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00PM Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dale Yates officiating. The visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Interment to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park with Cody Jackson, James Brinkley, Andrew Farrah, Richard Dutra, and Travis Yates serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s honor to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

“Her words will always continue to touch us.” – Kellie and Brittney