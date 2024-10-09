WCPR Children’s Theatre to Collect Supplies For Hurricane Helene During Urinetown the Musical

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre announce plans to contribute to Hurricane Helene relief efforts by collecting toilet paper donations at The Star Bright Players’ upcoming performances of Urinetown the Musical.

“We’re doing this show that is all about the scarcity of resources and importance of community and realized that we have an opportunity to give back and help a group of people who are currently in crisis,” said Alison Worden, Children’s Theatre Coordinator for WCPR. “We hope that by collecting toilet paper donations from Urinetown audience members, we can bring our own community together in support of Hurricane Helene victims and their communities.”

Anyone who wishes to donate toilet paper for Hurricane Helene relief efforts can do so via a collection box in the lobby of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center during all performances of Urinetown the Musical, October 18-20.

Presented by The Star Bright Players (Ages 13-18) and Image Surgical Arts, Urinetown the Musical is a sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution (and musicals!), in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown provides a hilarious musical satire and fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms in a hysterically funny and touchingly honest way. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Urinetown the Musical is rated PG-13 by Music Theatre International. For more information, visit https://www.mtishows.com/urinetown.

Performances of Urinetown the Musical will take place Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064). Urinetown is directed by Stefani Rose Martin with Music Direction by Jenna Hunter, Choreography by Jazz Johnson and Deidra Alexander and stage managed by Megan Roberts. Tickets for all performances are on sale now at https://www.ticketor.com/wcpac/tickets/the-star-bright-players-and-image-surgical-arts-present-urinetown-the-musical-293963.

