Vandy Football Head Coach Recognized By Bear Bryant Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea collected his second coach of the week honor, this time from the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards.

Lea led the Commodores to a 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. It marked the first time in school history Vandy defeated the nation’s top-ranked team, as well as the first win over any team ranked in the Associated Press top five at the time of the game.

The 40 points Vanderbilt scored on the Tide were the most against Alabama since Oct. 15, 2022. On the other side of the ball, Vandy held Alabama to 84 rushing yards, its lowest total on the ground since Oct. 7, 2023.

Lea, a Vanderbilt graduate and Nashville native, was also named coach of the week by The Dodd Trophy on Monday.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year is presented as part of the Bear Bryant Awards in conjunction with the American Heart Association. The award, named for the former Vanderbilt assistant coach, has been presented for nearly four decades.

Lea and the Commodores return to action on Saturday at Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network and 94.9 The Fan.

Source: Vandy

