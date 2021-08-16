OBITUARY: Patrick Gerald “Jerry” Cassidy

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Patrick Gerald

Patrick Gerald (“Jerry”) Cassidy, age 84 passed away August 9, 2021.

He was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Detroit, MI to William and Vera Eileen (Rogers) Cassidy. Over the years, Jerry lived in a variety of cities and towns including Los Angeles, CA; Mt. Morris, IL, Kokomo, IN; Salem, IL; Dickson, TN; Franklin, TN; Florence, KY; Southaven, MS; and most recently, Bartlett, TN. In 1957, he married the girl next door, Dolores (Saunders) Cassidy, who preceded him in death in 2006. J

erry leaves behind three children and their spouses – David Patrick Cassidy (Toni); DeAnne Cassidy Youssefi (Parviz); Steven Gerald Cassidy (Dana); eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

In addition to two brothers and two sisters, Jerry is also survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Edgerton of Bartlett, TN. One brother preceded him in death.

Although Jerry’s trade was in the printing industry, he was also a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1956 – 1958. In addition to his love of classical music, his hobbies included woodworking and tinkering on the computer.

Over the years, Jerry dutifully served as an elder at a variety of Lutheran churches, and most recently served on the vestry at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.

A private family graveside service will be held August 24, 2021 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org).

