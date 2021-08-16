OBITUARY: James Nicholas Spardone

James Nicholas “Jim” Spardone, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away August 11, 2021.

Survived by: wife of 52 years, Barbara Wiles Spardone; children, Jennifer (Tim) Lewis and Matthew Spardone; brothers, Armand Spardone and Gerald (Jackie) Spardone; sister, Mary Louise (Harold) Maas; grandchildren, Brittney (Billy) Brown, Nicholas Spardone & special friend, Rachel Hickman, Gabriel Lewis, USN, Austin Spardone and Isaac Reid.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN 37069, Shane Pass and John Gardner officiating with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, August 24, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to ClearView Student Ministry. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com