OBITUARY: Jake Ryan Rufener

Jake Ryan Rufener, a beloved son, brother, and friend, tragically passed away on June 28, 2025, at the young age of 19. Born on October 27, 2005, Jake’s bright spirit and passion for learning were evident from an early age. He was a proud 2024 graduate of Ravenwood High School, where he distinguished himself not only as a dedicated student but also as an exceptional leader and participant in various extracurricular activities. Jake was an active member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. His talents shone through in his roles as Section Leader in the Jazz Band and as a member of the Art Club, Chess Club, Creative Writing Club, and Film Club. Jake was a member of Youth in Government and Model United Nations. Jake played in band for 7 years and played the piano for 15 years.

Following his high school graduation, Jake just completed his freshman year at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he continued to pursue knowledge and shared his passion for learning with those around him.

Jake is deeply cherished by his parents, Don and Larissa Rufener, as well as his brothers Zack and Luke Rufener, and sister Kayla Rufener. He leaves behind his beloved grandfather, Larry Lake, along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins including Brandon (Melanie) Lake, Bob (Laurie) Rufener, Dave (Barbara) Rufener, Dodie Hemingway, and cousins Chandler (Megan) Lake, Ethan Lake, Noah Lake, and Olivia Lake. He also had a special bond with his two beloved dogs, Denali and McKinley.

Jake will be lovingly remembered by those who knew him, and his vibrant spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. A visitation will be held on July 5, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN. His burial will take place afterward at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM. Reception will follow at Governors Club Mansion in the Governors Club neighborhood at 5:00pm. Dinner will be served.

Jake is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ann Joe Lake, and his paternal grandparents, Bud and Wanda Rufener. He also will be reunited in spirit with his uncles, Raymond Nash and Gaylen Nash, and his aunt Jan Rassmussen. The memories of Jake will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved him.

Source: Williamson Memorial

