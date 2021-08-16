OBITUARY: Carl E. Brenneman

Carl E. Brenneman

Carl E. Brenneman, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Carl was born March 6, 1955 in Sioux Center, Iowa to Andrew and Joan DeZeeuw Brenneman and was the youngest of 4 boys. He moved with his family to a farm near Rock Rapids, Iowa where he received his education. He graduated high school in 1973 from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids. He attended college at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. After high school he joined the National Guard where he served for many years before receiving his honorable discharge.

On April 5, 1985 he married the love of his life, Barbara Konz in Alton, Iowa where they settled for 16 years before moving to Brentwood, Tennessee in 2001. Carl worked in car sales for almost 30 years where he was a mentor and friend to many before retiring in 2019. He was a member of Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nolensville, TN. As an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, he rarely missed a game on the television and always rooted for whoever was playing the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading about WWII, John Wayne movies, and a good cup of coffee.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; and his 7 children, Wade (Kelly) Brenneman of Apple Valley, MN; Bryce (Heidi) Brenneman of Farmington, MN; Miranda (Jeffrey) Brewer of Myrtle Beach, SC; Ashley Brenneman of Brentwood, TN; Kayla (Braxton) Bucy of Arrington, TN; Andrew Brenneman of Brentwood, TN; and Carly (Matthew) Reid of Smyrna, GA. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Jenna, Jaxon, Selah, Hannah, Piper, Mara, Bennett, Henley, Teagan, Beckett, Lainey Mae, and Larson; and two brothers, Arlin (Glenda) Brenneman of Orange City, IA, and Wendell (Deb) Brenneman of Sioux Falls, SD. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joan Brenneman (1997); his father, Andrew Brenneman (2008); and his brother, Howard (2016).

Visitation will be held at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nolensville, TN on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM with an hour visitation beginning at 2:00 PM with the family beforehand. Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel is helping the family with arrangements.

