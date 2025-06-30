OBITUARY: Margaret Marie “Margie” Grimes

Margaret “Margie” Brown Grimes, age 89, of the Burwood Community died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at her care facility in Franklin, Tennessee. Born August 31, 1935, in Elkmont, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Brown and Connie Phillips Brown.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert Henry “Buddy” Grimes, son, James Randall Grimes and his wife, daughter in law, Laura Warren Grimes, four brothers: James, John, Bill, and Joe Brown, and two sisters: Rena Brown and Joy Bagsby.

Survived by: daughters, Lisa Grimes (Neil) Acuff, Sandra Grimes Hamrick and Donna Grimes; grandchildren, Brandy Jennette and Jackson Nichols; great grandson, Sean Darrow and many nieces and nephews.

Margie lived in the Burwood Community her entire adult life, enjoying gardening, working in her flowers, taking care of her animals, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Her greatest joy was spending every weekend with Jackson and her daughter doing fun things. She loved watching Jackson play and ride his bike in the parks, play games in the arcade at the bowling alley, play games at Digital Worlds, and climb at SOAR.

Margie had a stroke in 2017 and was determined to return to her Burwood home and she did so for a year before another stroke resulted in her living her remaining 6.5 years in a care facility.

The family want to thank her caregivers at Belvedere Commons, especially Lauren, Charity, Malik, Nina, JJ and Michael, her hospice caregiver Brenda, and her caregivers at her former facility, Marlene and Angie, for taking such good care of her over the years.

In the last fourteen months of her life, one of her children was with her every day. She was much loved and will be very missed. John 14:1-3

Funeral services will be 6:00PM, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Fewell officiating.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Reigns Ranch in Columbia, TN, or the Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday

