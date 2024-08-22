OBITUARY: Nancy R. Perkins

Nancy R. Perkins, age 91, of Spring Hill, Tennessee (formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan), passed away on August 13, 2024.

Nancy was born on July 8, 1933, in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Robert Thomas Wilson and Matilda Kerr Wilson.

In July of 1954 she married David J. Perkins. She was a devoted mother to Catherine (Richard) Rolph and David (William) Perkins. As a grandmother, Nancy was immensely proud of her grandchildren: Michelle (Vincent) Justen and Jennifer (Kevin) Knapp.

Her legacy continues through her three great-grandchildren, Faith Pace, Steven and Richard Justen, who will always remember her love and kindness, as well as her many nephews and nieces.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband in 2016 and her siblings: Elsie Johnson Church, Mary Johnson Potter, Robert T. Wilson, Eva Wilson Tromble, and Donald A. Wilson.

A descendent of Brigadier General William Davidson of the American Revolutionary War, Nancy was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling across the United States with her husband in their Cessna Airplane. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the companionship of her English Springer Spaniel, Autumns Miss Taffy, and her larger-than-life cat, Hank the Tank. All who knew her will miss her dearly.

A private memorial service is being held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

